Heat waste most of big lead, hold on to top Lakers 113-107

Associated Press

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat shoots over Stanley Johnson of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at FTX Arena on January 23, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Michael Reaves, 2022 Getty Images)

MIAMI – Jimmy Butler broke LeBron James’ record for triple-doubles in a Miami uniform, Duncan Robinson scored 25 points and the Heat held on late to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 113-107.

Butler finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists for Miami, his 10th regular-season triple-double for the Heat — one more than James had in his four Miami seasons.

James carried the Lakers yet again, finishing with 33 points — his 17th consecutive game with at least 26 — and 11 rebounds.

Russell Westbrook scored 24 for the Lakers.

Former Heat guard Avery Bradley added 15 for Los Angeles and Carmelo Anthony scored 11.

