Fred VanVleet, Raptors outlast Heat in 124-120 in triple-OT

Fred VanVleet of the Toronto Raptors shoots a jump shot during the first half against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on January 29, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

MIAMI – Fred VanVleet hit two 3-pointers in the third overtime and the Toronto Raptors outlasted the Miami Heat 124-120 on Saturday night.

Gary Trent Jr. led Toronto with 33 points, Scottie Barnes added 22, Pascal Siakam had 21, and OG Anunoby 20.

Jimmy Butler had a triple-double with 37 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for the Eastern Conference-leading Heat.

Sidelined the previous two games because of right knee soreness, VanVleet finished with 19 points.

VanVleet’s first 3 tied it at 117. Anunoby’s dunk with 3:05 left put Toronto ahead for good before VanVleet connected again from long distance and a 122-117 lead.