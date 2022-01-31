Butler, Tucker out for Heat as they play at Boston

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat dunks the basketball during the first half against the LA Clippers at FTX Arena on January 28, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – The Miami Heat will have a big challenge against the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

The team officially listing Jimmy Butler as out with an ankle injury and P.J. Tucker with a knee injury.

The team had already announced that Kyle Lowry (personal reasons), Markieff Morris (return to competition conditioning), KZ Okpala (wrist), and Omer Yurtseven (health and safety protocols) would not be travelling with the team to Boston.

Miami is in the middle of a stretch of 4 games in 5 nights.

The Heat’s last game was on Saturday night against the Raptors.

Miami lost 124-120 in a game that went to triple-overtime.

The Heat currently have a 32-18 record and are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff hunt.