(Butch Dill, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL and three teams over alleged racist hiring practices.

His bombshell lawsuit filed Tuesday also accuses the Dolphins of offering him $100,000 a game his first season to lose so the club could secure a top draft pick.

Read the full lawsuit below.

WARNING: There is explicit language included within the filing.