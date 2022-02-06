Butler, Adebayo lead Heat past frustrated Hornets 104-86

(Jacob Kupferman, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin guards Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Miami Heat handed the slumping Charlotte Hornets their fourth straight loss 104-86.

Tyler Herro added 19 points behind five 3-pointers for Miami, which scored 27 points off 20 Charlotte turnovers while holding the Hornets to 38.4% shooting from the floor.

Miami outscored Charlotte 35-8 in the third quarter to take control.

Terry Rozier had 16 points and Miles Bridges had 15 points for Charlotte.

The Hornets fell to 1-9 on the second night of back-to-backs.