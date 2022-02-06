77º
Multiple sources say Michigan OC Josh Gattis has accepted job with Miami

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis watches against Northern Illinois in the first half of a NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes appear to have a new offensive coordinator.

University of Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is accepting a job with Miami to run the offense, according to multiple sources.

It was first reported by Bruce Feldman with FOX Sports and The Athletic.

Miami had been targeting Gattis for the position, according to recent reports.

He spent the past three seasons with Michigan, winning the Broyles Award in 2021 as college football’s top assistant coach.

The Hurricanes hired Mario Cristobal as the team’s next head coach on Dec. 6. Exactly two months later, it appears Cristobal has his offensive coordinator.

