Multiple sources say Michigan OC Josh Gattis has accepted job with Miami

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis watches against Northern Illinois in the first half of a NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes appear to have a new offensive coordinator.

University of Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is accepting a job with Miami to run the offense, according to multiple sources.

It was first reported by Bruce Feldman with FOX Sports and The Athletic.

BREAKING: Michigan OC Josh Gattis is accepting the Miami’s offensive coordinator job, per source. The 38-year-old Gattis who helped the Wolverines to the Big Ten title in 2021, won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach. Big addition for the Canes. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 6, 2022

Miami had been targeting Gattis for the position, according to recent reports.

He spent the past three seasons with Michigan, winning the Broyles Award in 2021 as college football’s top assistant coach.

The Hurricanes hired Mario Cristobal as the team’s next head coach on Dec. 6. Exactly two months later, it appears Cristobal has his offensive coordinator.