Adebayo, Butler lead Heat to 121-100 win over Wizards

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat handles the ball in the second quarter against Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on February 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – Bam Adebayo scored 21 points and Jimmy Butler had 19 as the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat cruised to a 121-100 win over the Washington Wizards.

Miami won its third straight and improved to 3-2 on a six-game road trip.

Corey Kispert equaled his career high with 20 points for the Wizards, who lost for the ninth time in 11 games.

They are a season-low five games under .500 after opening 10-3.

The difference was 3-pointers. The Heat shot 18 for 32 from long range while the Wizards were just 7 for 31.

Miami, which never trailed, went on a 22-1 run to take a 98-70 lead early in the fourth quarter.