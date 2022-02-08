Mike McDaniel to Tua Tagovailoa: ‘My job is to coach you, to get all that greatness out of you’

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after a play in the fourth quarter of the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins have given their fans a peak behind the curtain of new head coach Mike McDaniel and his first day on the job.

In a video posted to the Dolphins social media platforms, the Dolphins showed McDaniel’s first phone call to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

McDaniel told Tagovailoa, “We’re going to have an extensive professional relationship my man. One thing I know about you is you have the ambition to be great. My job is to coach you to get all that greatness out of you. And it’s going to be fun man, it’s going to be work. I know you’re not afraid of that so, this is an awesome day for me. And I’m damn sure going to make sure when you look back on this day you’re gonna be like, ‘damn that was one of the best days of my career too.’”

McDaniel said that Tagovailoa replied, “He’s telling me how excited he is. And that there’s no other coach that he’d rather play for in the entire world; which I thought was nice since this is the first time I’ve really talked to him.”

McDaniel added, “I’m elated bro, It is an unbelievable opportunity for me that I don’t plan in wasting in the slightest. I promise you that. I’m all in. You’re going to get the best of me that you can possibly get. There’s only one way to do anything great and there’s no shortcuts. Let’s go do something that’s worth doing. It’s on bro. If you don’t have eye-black at home you’d better get some eye-black because we’re going. I’m happy for you, I’m happy for myself, and I think the Dolphins fans should be happy as well.”

Watch the video below: