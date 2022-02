Caleb Martin of the Miami Heat celebrates a three pointer against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at FTX Arena on January 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Caleb Martin has started to prove himself to the Miami Heat.

On Tuesday, he was rewarded.

The Heat converted Martin’s two-way contract into a standard NBA deal.

Martin has appeared in 44 games this season with 10 starts.

He’s averaging 9.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assist in 22.9 minutes per game.

Martin has played in 115 career NBA games.

He has also been in 28 career G League games.

The Heat first signed Martin to a two-way deal on Sept. 14.