Dolphins refute Brian Flores’ claim that owner Stephen Ross asked him to sign non-disclosure agreement

Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins looks on against the Baltimore Ravensat Hard Rock Stadium on November 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are pushing back on the latest accusation by former head coach Brian Flores.

During an interview airing on HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Tuesday night, Flores and his attorney’s allege Dolphins owner Stephen Ross asked him to sign a non-disclosure agreement when he was let go by the team.

Flores signed a five-year contract with the Dolphins when he was hired in February of 2019 but was fired after just three seasons.

According to Flores and his attorneys, he would only have been paid for the final two years on his contract if he signed the NDA.

The Dolphins released a statement early Tuesday evening refuting Flores’ claims.

The statement read:

“This latest assertion by Brian Flores that Steve Ross mentioned an NDA to him is categorically false. This just did not happen and we simply cannot understand why Brian continues this pattern of making unfounded statements that he knows are untrue. We are fully cooperating with the NFL investigation and look forward to all of the facts coming out which we are confident will prove that his claims are false and defamatory.”

The full interview with Flores on Real Sports will air Tuesday evening at 10 p.m. on HBO.