Dolphins’ Surtain, Madison have high expectations because ‘that’s the way it was with us’

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The newest additions to the Miami Dolphins coaching staff might seem a little familiar.

Former defensive back tandem Patrick Surtain and Sam Madison, as well as former wide receiver Wes Wekler, have all been added to new head coach Mike McDaniel’s coaching staff.

On Wednesday, each had the opportunity to meet with the media for the first time since being hired by Miami.

“This is where it all began, and I think that’s special for anybody in this profession,” Welker said. “I’m very blessed to have had the opportunity to play here, and now to coach here.”

Each recognized that the bar will be set extremely high, with the goal of getting the Dolphins back to being one of the formidable franchises in the NFL.

During their time with the Dolphins, Madison and Surtain were among the best defensive backs in the league.

They inherit a unit chock full of talent, with established cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones at the head of the class, and up-and-coming safeties Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones leading the next generation.

“Make no mistakes about it, when you look at this football team, they’re going to be expected to do some really good things on the back end because that’s the way this team is built, and we’re going to need it,” Madison said.

Added Surtain: “Our job as coaches is to get our guys playing at their highest level each and every week, develop the right practice habits, the right study habits, because it is a job and we’re going to take this thing seriously and get the Miami Dolphins back to where they need to be.”

Madison played nine seasons with the Dolphins, from 1997 to 2005 while Surtain played seven in Miami, from 1998 to 2004.

The pair combined to rack up 60 interceptions between them while playing in South Florida. Surtain was a First Team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler as a member of the Dolphins while Madison was selected to four Pro Bowls and honored as First Team All-Pro twice during his time in aqua and orange.

Needless to say, both know what it takes to succeed and thrive at this level and plan to pass that knowledge on to Miami’s current stable of defenders.

“Just trying to talk those guys through it, to have the mindset to go out there and get it done and know that it’s going to be on your back,” Madison said. “That’s the way it was with us, and that’s the way it’s going to be with them.”