WATCH LIVE: Inter Miami co-owners Mas, Beckham hold press conference ahead of season opener

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Inter Miami takes on the Chicago Fire at home for the season opener, and club co-owners Jorge Mas and David Beckham will hold a press conference Friday, a day ahead of the game.

Miami was 12-17-5 overall in the 2021 season while going 7-8-2 at home. Miami scored 36 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 53.

The Fire went 9-18-7 overall last season while going 2-13-2 on the road. The Fire scored 36 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 54.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

Friday’s press conference is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will be streamed live at the top of this page.