Heat overcome Barrett’s career-best 46, beat Knicks 115-100

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat drives against RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks in the second half at Madison Square Garden on February 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – Tyler Herro scored 25 points, Jimmy Butler had 23 and the Miami Heat overcame RJ Barrett’s career-high 46 points to beat the New York Knicks 115-100.

Kyle Lowry added 19 points in the Heat’s first game after the All-Star break after they were tied with Chicago for the best record in the Eastern Conference going into it.

Bam Adebayo finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds.

Miami started a little slowly in the resumption of its schedule, then shut down most of the Knicks beyond Barrett to run its road winning streak to a season-high six games.