Miami earns a double ACC bye, beats Boston College 81-71

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Miami guaranteed itself a bye into the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament by beating Boston College 81-70.
Isaiah Wong hit 5 of 9 3-point attempts for the Hurricanes.
The win made Miami coach Jim Larrañaga the winningest coach in Miami history, collecting 221 wins during his 11 seasons with the Hurricanes.
