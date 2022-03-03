71º
Miami earns a double ACC bye, beats Boston College 81-71

Associated Press

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Miami guaranteed itself a bye into the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament by beating Boston College 81-70.

Isaiah Wong hit 5 of 9 3-point attempts for the Hurricanes.

The win made Miami coach Jim Larrañaga the winningest coach in Miami history, collecting 221 wins during his 11 seasons with the Hurricanes.

