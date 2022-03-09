Miami Hurricanes give Jim Larranaga two-year contract extension

Head coach Jim Larranaga of the Miami Hurricanes claps in the first half during a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena on February 5, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – As the Miami Hurricanes get ready for the ACC Tournament, head coach Jim Larranaga is receiving a two-year contract extension.

Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich made the announcement on Wednesday.

Larranaga is the winningest coach in program history.

His deal now runs through the 2025-2026 season.

Radakovich said, “I am excited to have Jim continue to lead our men’s basketball program... He is an outstanding ambassador on and ooff the court for Miami and for the game of college basketball. We look forward to many more seasons of success with Jim at the helm.”

Larranaga is a 38-year coaching veteran.

In 11 years at Miami, Larranaga has a 222-139 record.

Larranaga said, “I’d like to thank President Frenk and Vice President/DIrector of Athletics Dan Radakovich for their belief and trust in me. I’m honored and humbled by the University of Miami’s amazing continued support of me, my players, and my staff. This extension is truly about all of us associated with the program and what we have accomplished together. I love working at Miami and this city has truly become home for me and my wife, Liz. I’m incredibly excited to continue coaching here at The U and look forward to leading the program to more memorable moments in the future.”