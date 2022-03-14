70º
Dolphins plan to sign QB Teddy Bridgewater to one-year deal per reports

David Lang, Sports Executive Producer

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) (Jack Dempsey, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Welcome home Teddy Bridgewater.

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly set to offer the quarterback a one-year contract.

Bridgewater will be the backup for Tua Tagovailoa.

Last season, Bridgewater played 14 games for the Denver Broncos.

He completed 285 of his 426 passes for 3,052 yards and 18 touchdowns. Bridewater threw 7 interceptions.

The Dolphins have expressed interest in a veteran backup quarterback.

Bridgewater has played for the Broncos, Panthers, Saints, and Vikings during his career.

He grew up in South Florida and attended Miami Northwestern High School.

