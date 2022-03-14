Dolphins re-sign Ogbah, add RB Edmonds

Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) and nose tackle Adam Butler (70) celebrate at the end of a game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Dolphins didn’t let pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah get to the open market and were fast to add a new running back.

Just before the start of the legal negotiating window for other teams, Miami agreed to bring back Ogbah on a deal worth $65 million over four years, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told multiple news outlets.

Another one of Rosenhaus’ clients is reportedly joining Ogbah in South Florida, with former Arizona running back Chase Edmonds reaching an agreement on a two-year, $12.6 million deal, according to multiple reports.



Edmonds, 25, rushed for 592 yards (5.1 per carry) with two touchdowns and had another 43 catches for 311 yards in 12 games this past season for the Cardinals. The 5-foot-9, 205-pound Edmonds was a fourth-round pick in 2018 out of Fordham.

New Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is familiar seeing Edmonds from his time coaching in the NFC West.

NFL teams were allowed to start negotiating deals with free agents as of noon Monday, ahead of the new league year officially opening Wednesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Ogbah had nine sacks in each of his two seasons with the Dolphins.

He had 34 tackles (19 solo) in 17 games last season.

Ogbah, 28, is heading into his seventh NFL season. He spent three years in Cleveland after being drafted in the second round in 2016 and played one season in Kansas City before joining Miami as a free agent in March 2020.