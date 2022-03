Cowboys guard Connor Williams talks with the media at training camp in Oxnard, California.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla, – The Miami Dolphins attacked a big area of need on Tuesday.

The team reportedly has agreed to a contract with offensive lineman Connor Williams.

The deal is reportedly for 2-years at $14-million.

Williams had previously played with the Dallas Cowboys.

Over the past four seasons, Williams started in 51 games.

New head coach Mike McDaniel wants to bolster and offensive line that has struggled to both protect quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and also in the run game.