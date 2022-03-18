Golden Knights beat Panthers 5-3 to snap five-game skid

Logan Thompson of the Vegas Golden Knights blocks a shot by Anthony Duclair of the Florida Panthers as Dylan Coghlan and Alex Pietrangelo of the Golden Knights defend in the first period of their game at T-Mobile Arena on March 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Panthers 5-3. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS – Evgenii Dadonov scored twice, Nic Roy got the game-winner in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 5-3.

Brett Howden and William Karlsson each added a goal for the Golden Knights.

Logan Thompson made 33 saves as Vegas snapped a five-game losing streak and moved into eighth place in the Western Conference with 70 points, one point in front of Dallas, with 19 games to play.

Sam Bennett, Carter Verhaege and Sam Reinhart scored for the Panthers.

Rookie Spencer Knight started his third consecutive game for Florida. He finished with 27 saves.