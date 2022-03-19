Herro has 26 points, East-leading Heat beat Thunder 120-108

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat celebrates with Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at FTX Arena on March 18, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MIAMI – Tyler Herro got through an ankle scare and scored 26 points, Duncan Robinson scored 19 points in 19 minutes and the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat topped the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-108 on Friday night.

Bam Adebayo had 19 points on 8-for-10 shooting and Kyle Lowry added 16 points for the Heat.

Miami used a 16-2 run late in the first half to take control of what was a tie game, and pushed the lead out to as much as 29 in the second half.

\Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played through ankle soreness and scored 26 for the injury-depleted Thunder, who have dropped eight straight and now have reached the 50-loss mark in back-to-back seasons.

Tre Mann added 25 for Oklahoma City.