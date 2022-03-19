Huberdeau’s 2 goals lead Panthers past Ducks; Ekblad hurt

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad is helped off the ice after an injury during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice to pass Olli Jokinen for second place in franchise history, Spencer Knight made 17 saves for his first career shutout, and the Florida Panthers defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-0.

Joe Thornton had a goal as Florida bounced back after its seven-game point streak ended against Vegas on Thursday.

The Panthers lost defenseman Aaron Ekblad to a lower-body injury in the first period, but after the game Florida Interim Head Coach Andrew Brunette said it didn’t appear to be as serious as initially feared.

“It’ll be a clearer picture tomorrow exactly what it is, but yeah, it was positive news tonight and we’ll go from there,” Brunette said.

John Gibson allowed three goals on 42 shots, and the Ducks dropped to 0-4-2 in their past six games.

Local 10 News’ David Dwork contributed to this story.