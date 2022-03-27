Barkov leads Panthers past Senators 4-3 in shootout

Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers skates the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at Centre Bell on March 24, 2022 in Montreal, Canada. The Florida Panthers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-3. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

OTTAWA, – Aleksander Barkov had the tying goal late in the third period before scoring the shootout winner, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a three-goal deficit and beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3.

Anthony Duclair and Patric Hornqvist also scored for Florida, which extended its hold on the Eastern Conference lead.

Recently acquired Claude Giroux had two assists and Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves.

Alex Formenton, Artem Zub and Dylan Gambrell scored in regulation for the Senators.

Drake Batherson had an assist in his return after missing 28 games with an ankle injury.

Anton Forsberg stopped 46 shots in the loss.