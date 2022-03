P.J. Tucker of the Miami Heat hugs Kyle Lowry before the start of the game against the Sacramento Kings at FTX Arena on March 28, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

MIAMI – Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo added 22 points and 15 rebounds, and the Miami Heat beat the Sacramento Kings 123-100 to stop a four-game slide.

Tyler Herro had 20 for the Heat, who improved to 36-5 when scoring at least 110 points.

Davion Mitchell scored 21 for Sacramento, which got 17 from Harrison Barnes.

Miami snapped its longest losing streak of the season, and the 23-point margin was the largest for the Heat since a 24-point win at Atlanta on Jan. 12.