(Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo dunks over Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari and guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Miami. The Heat won 113-109. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat placed big man Bam Adebayo into the health and safety protocols on Sunday.

That means that Adebayo will need to be away from the team for several days.

Adebayo will be out for the team’s regular season finale on Sunday.

As for the Playoffs, the Heat will not play their first game until one week from Sunday.

Miami has clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

They will not know their first-round opponent until the play-in tournament ends on Friday.