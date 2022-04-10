Campana’s hat trick leads Inter Miami past Revolution 3-2

Robbie Robinson and Leonardo Campana of Inter Miami CF celebrate a goal against the New England Revolution during the first half at DRV PNK Stadium on April 09, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Leonardo Campana scored a goal in the 88th minute to finish off a hat trick, leading Inter Miami to its first win of the MLS season with a 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution.

Campana scored the game-winner for Inter Miami (1-4-1) from in front of the net after Revolution keeper Brad Knighton bobbled a shot by Bryce Duke.

Justin Rennicks took a crossing pass from DeJuan Jones and scored in the 11th minute to stake the Revolution (1-4-1) to a 1-0 lead.

Campana pulled Miami even when he headed in a cross from Ariel Lassiter in the 17th minute.

Miami grabbed a 2-1 lead when Campana took a pass from Robbie Robinson and drilled a shot just under the crossbar.

Carles Gil scored on a penalty kick in the 67th minute to knot the score at 2.