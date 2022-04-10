73º

Sports

Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

Associated Press

Tags: NHL, Panthers, Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight is congratulated by left wing Anthony Duclair and defenseman Ben Chiarot after the team's win over the Nashville Predators in an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) (Mark Zaleski, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Anton Lundell scored the winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 for their seventh straight victory.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart.

Carter Verhaeghe also scored a goal for the Panthers.

Florida split the season series with Nashville.

Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves.

The Panthers padded their margin atop the Eastern Conference and in the Atlantic Division.

Ryan Johansen scored a goal as the Predators snapped a two-game winning streak.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author: