Ramos shines in debut, Giants edge Marlins 3-2

(Jeff Chiu, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Miami Marlins' Avisail Garcia, bottom, is doubled off at first base by San Francisco Giants first baseman Darin Ruf during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO – Heliot Ramos had two hits and scored a run in his major league debut, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Miami Marlins 3-2.

Mauricio Dubón added an RBI double for the Giants, who scored the decisive run in the third inning after a throwing error by Miami pitcher Trevor Rogers.

Jorge Soler had three hits and a walk for the Marlins.

Joey Wendle singled twice and scored two runs.