Ramos shines in debut, Giants edge Marlins 3-2

SAN FRANCISCO – Heliot Ramos had two hits and scored a run in his major league debut, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Miami Marlins 3-2.
Mauricio Dubón added an RBI double for the Giants, who scored the decisive run in the third inning after a throwing error by Miami pitcher Trevor Rogers.
Jorge Soler had three hits and a walk for the Marlins.
Joey Wendle singled twice and scored two runs.
