Wade scores on 9th-inning grounder, Angels top Marlins 4-3

Tyler Wade of the Los Angeles Angels slides into home to score the winning run against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 12, 2022 in Anaheim, California. The Los Angeles Angels won, 4-3. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Pinch-runner Tyler Wade slid home when Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas bobbled Max Stassi’s grounder in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels swept a two-game interleague series with a 4-3 victory over Miami.

Anthony Rendon hit a two-run homer and Jack Mayfield had an RBI triple for the Angels, who went 3-3 on their season-opening homestand.

Jazz Chisholm hit a tying two-run homer in the seventh and Jesús Luzardo had a career-high 12 strikeouts over five innings in his season debut for the Marlins, who lost four of five on their season-opening California road trip.