East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

Gustav Forsling of the Florida Panthers scores a second period goal against goaltender Connor Hellebuyck the Winnipeg Jets at the FLA Live Arena on April 15, 2022 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1.

Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes.

He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 or more games.

Mason Marchment and Maxim Mamin also scored, and Claude Giroux had three assists for the Eastern Conference-leading Panthers.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets.