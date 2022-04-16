77º

Sports

East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

Associated Press

Tags: NHL, Panthers, Florida Panthers
Gustav Forsling of the Florida Panthers scores a second period goal against goaltender Connor Hellebuyck the Winnipeg Jets at the FLA Live Arena on April 15, 2022 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) (Joel Auerbach, 2022 Getty Images)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1.

Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes.

He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 or more games.

Mason Marchment and Maxim Mamin also scored, and Claude Giroux had three assists for the Eastern Conference-leading Panthers.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author: