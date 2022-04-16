Heat to face Atlanta Hawks in opening round of NBA Playoffs

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat drives to the basket against Kevin Huerter of the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at FTX Arena on April 08, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat have known they are the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the upcoming NBA Playoffs for over a week.

Now they finally know who their first round opponent will be.

The Heat found out Friday night that they will face the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

That’s because the Hawks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 107-101 to keep their postseason dreams alive, thanks in part to a big game by Trae Young, who finished with 38 points for Atlanta.

Game 1 between the Heat and Hawks is set for Sunday at FTX Arena, with tipoff scheduled for 1 p.m.