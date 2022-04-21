Mike Tyson filmed attacking man on flight to South Florida

SAN FRANCISCO – Legendary former boxer Mike Tyson was caught on camera repeatedly punching a man on a JetBlue flight Wednesday night that was scheduled to fly to South Florida from San Francisco International Airport, TMZ Sports reported.

The victim’s friend told TMZ that Tyson, 55, was initially cool with them and other passengers, even letting him take a selfie with him.

But the witness said his friend became overly excited and Tyson started throwing punches when his friend wouldn’t stop talking in his ear from behind him.

Sources close to Tyson told TMZ that the man appeared to be extremely intoxicated and was provoking Tyson.

The victim reportedly received medical attention at the airport and spoke to police, while Tyson got off the plane seconds after the attack.

It’s unclear whether Tyson will face charges.

JetBlue has not yet commented on the incident.

WATCH BELOW: Cellphone video obtained by TMZ Sports shows Mike Tyson attacking a passenger on a plane: