Lopez’s seven shutout innings lead Marlins past Cardinals

Pablo Lopez of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at loanDepot park on April 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

MIAMI – Pablo López pitched three-hit ball over seven dominant innings and the Miami Marlins beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-0.

Jesús Sánchez and Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered for the Marlins, who snapped an eight-game losing skid against St. Louis.

The Cardinals swept two series last season and won the first two games in Miami.

López struck out nine, including Cardinals star Albert Pujols three times.

The right-hander retired his final 11 batters and extended Miami starters’ scoreless innings streak to 15 innings after Sandy Alcantara threw eight shutout innings Wednesday.