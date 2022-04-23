Lowry says he’s taking hamstring injury ‘hour by hour’ ahead of Game 4

(Brett Davis, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry, left, attempts to steal the ball from Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round Eastern Conference playoff series Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

ATLANTA – Heat guard Kyle Lowry is unsure if he’ll be able to play in Miami’s critical Game 4 in Atlanta.

Lowry left Game 3 with a hamstring injury.

The Heat’s point guard did not play in the 4th quarter of Miami’s 111-110 loss.

The Heat lead the series two games to one.

Lowry said after practice on Saturday, “We’ll see how I feel tomorrow... we’re going to take it hour by hour. I’ve been doing medical treatment all night and this morning. We’re going to take to medical and be all on the same page.”

Originally, the Heat said that Lowry left the game with a left leg injury.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra clarified that it was a hamstring following the Heat’s loss.