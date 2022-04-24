Marlins win series against Braves behind Cooper, Garcia

Avisail Garcia of the Miami Marlins hits an RBI double during the fifth inning of an MLB game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

ATLANTA – Garrett Cooper had three hits and two RBIs, Avisaíl García hit a go-ahead double in the fifth inning and the Miami Marlins held on to beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4.

Miami took two of three from the defending World Series champions, dropping the Braves to their third series loss along with two ties and no wins.

The Marlins have won three of their last four games.

Atlanta trailed 5-1 in the ninth before Matt Olson’s sacrifice fly and Austin Riley’s two-run homer off Tanner Scott.

Louis Head relieved and got his first big league save.