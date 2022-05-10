Kyle Lowry out for Game 5 against Philadelphia

(Matt Slocum, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry gestures during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against against the Philadelphia 76ers, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat are going to have to play their most important game of the season without their point guard.

The team announced on Tuesday that Kyle Lowry will be out for Game 5 against Philadelphia.

Lowry missed games 1 and 2 with a hamstring injury.

He played in Game 3.

During Game 4, Lowry reaggravated that hamstring.

The Heat have previously plugged Gabe Vincent into the starting point guard role.

The Heat and 76ers are tied at 2 games each.

Game 5 will be at FTX Arena, Game 6 in Philadelphia, and if neccessary, Game 7 would be back in Miami.

The winner of this series will face the winner of the Boston/Milwaukee series in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Bucks and Celtics are tied at 2 as well.