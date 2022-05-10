Running back Sony Michel to sign with Dolphins, per report

Sony Michel of the Los Angeles Rams in action against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 17, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Los Angeles Rams defeated the New York Giants 38-11. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are making another addition to the team’s stable of running backs.

Sony Michel, a Florida native who attended American Heritage high school in Plantation, is signing with Miami, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Michel, 27, was selected in the first round (31st overall) by the New England Patriots in 2018.

He spent three seasons with New England before joining the Los Angeles Rams last season.

Michel joins a crowded Dolphins running back room. Miami added Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds in the offseason, and retained the services of Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed.

Over four seasons and 35 games in the NFL, Michel has rushed for 3,137 yards and 18 touchdowns and caught 47 passes for 386 yards and another two scores.

Ad

He is also a two-time Super Bowl champion, winning with the Patriots in 2019 and the Rams last season.