Giannis jokes (?) about taking time off for Greek freakout

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks a shot by Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the second half of Game 5 of an Eastern Conference semifinal in the NBA basketball playoffs, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Boston. The Bucks won 110-107. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON – The Milwaukee Bucks are still alive in the NBA playoffs, but star Giannis Antetokounmpo is already joking about his plans for next year.

After scoring 40 points to help the Bucks take a 3-2 lead over Boston in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Wednesday night, the two-time MVP asked reporters out of the blue: “If I don’t play after this season, do I still get paid? Do you guys know how it works?”

Antetokounmpo, 27, was asked how he would spend his sabbatical.

“If I take a year off, what would I do?" he repeated. “I would disappear. I would go to an island in Greece, stay with my family and disappear for a year.”

As he walked off, he added: “I'm being serious.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports