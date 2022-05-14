Peterson’s bases-loaded walk lifts Brewers over Marlins 2-1

Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers high fives Lorenzo Cain after scoring a run on a walk by Anthony Bender of the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at loanDepot park on May 13, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MIAMI – Jace Peterson walked against Anthony Bender with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Miami Marlins 2-1.

After starters Corbin Burnes and Pablo López dueled for seven innings, ex-Marlins star Christian Yelich reached on a leadoff single against Tanner Scott in the ninth.

Scott hit Luis Urías and surrendered pinch-hitter Tyrone Taylor’s single to right that loaded the bases.

Bender relieved and struck out Hunter Renfroe before walking Peterson on four pitches.

Devin Williams pitched a perfect eighth and Josh Hader closed with a perfect ninth for his 13th save.