77º

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Peterson’s bases-loaded walk lifts Brewers over Marlins 2-1

Associated Press

Tags: MLB, Marlins, Miami Marlins
Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers high fives Lorenzo Cain after scoring a run on a walk by Anthony Bender of the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at loanDepot park on May 13, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves, 2022 Getty Images)

MIAMI – Jace Peterson walked against Anthony Bender with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Miami Marlins 2-1.

After starters Corbin Burnes and Pablo López dueled for seven innings, ex-Marlins star Christian Yelich reached on a leadoff single against Tanner Scott in the ninth.

Scott hit Luis Urías and surrendered pinch-hitter Tyrone Taylor’s single to right that loaded the bases.

Bender relieved and struck out Hunter Renfroe before walking Peterson on four pitches.

Devin Williams pitched a perfect eighth and Josh Hader closed with a perfect ninth for his 13th save.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author: