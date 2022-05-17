Alcantara retires last 20 batters, Marlins beat Nats 8-2

Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at loanDepot park on May 16, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MIAMI – Sandy Alcantara retired his last 20 batters, pitching three-hit ball over eight innings to lead Miami over the Washington Nationals 8-2 and give the Marlins just their fourth win in 15 games.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Bryan De La Cruz had three hits each, and Avisaíl García homered for the Marlins, who had 16 hits and matched their second-highest total this season.

Alcantara needed 43 pitches to get through the first two innings and 57 for innings three through eight.

Alcantara struck out five, walked one and hit a pair of batters.