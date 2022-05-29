French Open updates | Italy's Trevisan into 2nd quarterfinal

Italy's Martina Trevisan reacts after missing a shot against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS – The Latest on the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

Martina Trevisan of Italy has reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for the second time in three appearances.

The 59th-ranked Trevisan grabbed the last four games and beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6 (10), 7-5 on Sunday.

Sasnovich served for the second set at 5-3 but got broken at love there, part of a stretch in which Trevisan collected 13 of 15 points.

Trevisan won her first WTA title at Rabat the week before the French Open began and is now on a nine-match winning streak. Eight of those victories came in straight sets.

She was a qualifier ranked 159th in 2020 when she made a surprising run to the French Open quarterfinals before losing at that stage to eventual champion Iga Swiatek. This time, Trevisan will meet Leylah Fernandez or Amanda Anisimova for a semifinal berth.

Trevisan has lost in the first or second round in six other Grand Slam appearances.

Ad

The 47th-ranked Sasnovich beat major champions Angelique Kerber and Emma Raducanu to get to the fourth round in Paris.

Sasnovich has never made it to the quarterfinals in 28 career major tournaments.

12 p.m.

Fourth-round action at Roland Garros is underway on the chilliest day of the tournament so far, with the temperature at 55 degrees Fahrenheit (13 Celsius).

Five American women made it to the round of 16 at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament for the first time since 2003, and three are in action Sunday.

Amanda Anisimova, a semifinalist in Paris in 2019 at age 17, is playing 2021 U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez at Court Philippe Chatrier. That match will be followed by Coco Gauff — at 18, she is the youngest woman left in the draw — against 31st-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium. And 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens meets 23rd-seeded Jil Teichmann of Switzerland at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Ad

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are scheduled to play their fourth-round matches later in the day. If 13-time French Open champion Nadal beats No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime, and defending champion Djokovic gets past No. 15 Diego Schwartzman, the owners of a combined 41 major titles will face each other in the quarterfinals.

That would be the 59th matchup between Djokovic and Nadal, extending their record for the most meetings between any two men in the professional era of tennis.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports