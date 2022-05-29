Taylor scores pivotal goal, Inter Miami defeats Timbers 2-1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Robert Thomas Taylor’s game-winning goal led Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday.
The victory improved Miami to 5-6-3 despite starting the season 0-4-1.
Inter Miami is now unbeaten over its last five home games (4-0-1).
The win also propelled the Herons to the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
The loss dropped the Timbers to 3-6-6.
