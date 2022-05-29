78º

Taylor scores pivotal goal, Inter Miami defeats Timbers 2-1

Associated Press

Inter Miami midfielder Robert Taylor celebrates with Leonardo Campana, left, and Ariel Lassiter, right, after scoring a goal against the Portland Timbers during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami won 2-1. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Robert Thomas Taylor’s game-winning goal led Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

The victory improved Miami to 5-6-3 despite starting the season 0-4-1.

Inter Miami is now unbeaten over its last five home games (4-0-1).

The win also propelled the Herons to the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The loss dropped the Timbers to 3-6-6.

