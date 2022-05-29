Taylor scores pivotal goal, Inter Miami defeats Timbers 2-1

Inter Miami midfielder Robert Taylor celebrates with Leonardo Campana, left, and Ariel Lassiter, right, after scoring a goal against the Portland Timbers during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami won 2-1. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

(Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)