Judge dismisses case against Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

FILE - Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) adjusts his equipment before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. At the request of prosecutors, a suburban Denver judge on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, dismissed charges against Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy stemming from a dispute with his girlfriend that landed him in jail. Arapahoe County District Court Judge Chantel Contiguglia closed the case after the county district attorney's office filed a motion to dismiss the charges, said Eric Ross, a spokesman for the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – At the request of prosecutors, a suburban Denver judge on Tuesday dismissed charges against Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy stemming from a dispute with his girlfriend that landed him in jail.

Arapahoe County District Court Judge Chantel Contiguglia closed the case after the county district attorney's office filed a motion to dismiss the charges, said Eric Ross, a spokesman for the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Contiguglia also vacated a court hearing to enter a plea that had been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, Ross said.

That allowed Jeudy to attend the Broncos’ OTA practice Tuesday afternoon.

“We've been right there by his side throughout this whole thing,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said. “Glad everything has been resolved and (it's) just time to move forward.”

Jeudy, 23, was arrested May 12 at the couple’s suburban Denver home after his girlfriend reported he had locked some of her belongings and items for the baby in his car, preventing her from returning to Virginia.

He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor, and had to spend the night in jail until he could appear before a judge because of the enhancer.

In court the next day, the woman told Contiguglia she did not feel threatened during the dispute and that there was no physical contact. She asked for the charges against Jeudy to be dropped.

After that hearing, Jeudy’s lawyer, Harvey Steinberg, said Jeudy did not do anything that amounted to a crime and the domestic violence label should not have been applied to his case as there was no violence or attempted violence.

Authorities have said there were no allegations of any physical violence. However, under Colorado law, domestic violence can include any crime committed against an intimate partner or their property that is used to intimidate, coerce or seek revenge against them. The law also requires police to arrest anyone they suspect committed such a crime.

Jeudy, the 15th overall pick in the 2020 draft out of Alabama, has 90 catches for 1,323 yards and three touchdowns in his two seasons in Denver. He missed much of last season with a high ankle sprain.

Jeudy said earlier this spring he felt good about his chances for a bounce-back season this year under Hackett and newly acquired QB Russell Wilson.

NOTES: Wilson's first pass was picked off by CB Patrick Surtain II. ... Hackett said Jonathon Cooper had surgery on his left arm and is expected back for the start of training camp the last week of July.

