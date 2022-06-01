Isaiah Wong will return to Hurricanes basketball team

(Brynn Anderson, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Miami guard Isaiah Wong (2) shoots and scores against Auburn during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes push to return to the big dance got a big boost on Wednesday.

Guard Isaiah Wong announced that he will be returning to school for the 2022-2023 season.

Wong had entered his name into the NBA draft, but withdrew on Wednesday.

Head Coach Jim Larranaga said, “Isaiah is truly one of the finest guards in the history of our program, as well as an excellent young man and a superb representative of the University.”

Wong averaged 15.3 points per game along with 4.3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Wong ranked No. 23 all-time in scoring at Miami with 1,268 points in just three seasons.

The Piscataway, N.J. native will be a fourth-year junior.

The Miami Hurricanes made the Elite-8 at the big dance for the first time in program history last season.