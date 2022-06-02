Cabrera takes no-hitter into 6th, Marlins pound Rockies 14-1

DENVER – Rookie Edward Cabrera took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and struck out nine in earning his first big league win and the Miami Marlins routed the Colorado Rockies 14-1 in the first game of a doubleheader.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered and drove in four for the Marlins.
Miami picked up 21 hits on the day.
Cabrera, a 24-year-old from the Dominican Republic, used a fastball topping out at 99 mph along with a slider and changeup to baffle Colorado’s lineup.
He allowed one hit over six innings, overcoming four walks and two hit batters in the Marlins’ second win in seven games.