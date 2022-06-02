77º

Cabrera takes no-hitter into 6th, Marlins pound Rockies 14-1

Associated Press

Tags: MLB, Marlins, Miami Marlins
Starting pitcher Edward Cabrera of the Miami Marlins delivers to home plate in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies in game one of a double header at Coors Field on June 1, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Justin Edmonds, 2022 Getty Images)

DENVER – Rookie Edward Cabrera took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and struck out nine in earning his first big league win and the Miami Marlins routed the Colorado Rockies 14-1 in the first game of a doubleheader.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered and drove in four for the Marlins.

Miami picked up 21 hits on the day.

Cabrera, a 24-year-old from the Dominican Republic, used a fastball topping out at 99 mph along with a slider and changeup to baffle Colorado’s lineup.

He allowed one hit over six innings, overcoming four walks and two hit batters in the Marlins’ second win in seven games.

