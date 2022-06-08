Chisholm has grand slam among 2 HRs, Marlins beat Nats 12-2

Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Miami Marlins hits a grand slam in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park on June 07, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

MIAMI – Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered twice, including a grand slam, and had a career-high six RBIs as the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 12-2.

Nick Fortes and Jorge Soler also went deep while Avisaíl García had three hits for the Marlins.

Rookie right-hander Edward Cabrera allowed one run in six innings.

In his second start since being promoted from Triple-A last week, Cabrera limited Washington to two hits, walked two, struck out four and hit a batter.

Chisholm snapped a 2-for-29 skid with his second-inning grand slam and had a two-run homer in the fifth.

He has 10 homers this season.