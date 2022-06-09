Alcantara pitches 9 scoreless, Marlins beat Nats in 10

Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch during the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park on June 08, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MIAMI – Sandy Alcantara pitched nine scoreless innings, Jesús Aguilar hit a game-ending single in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 2-1.

Alcantara extended his scoreless string to 18 innings and has completed at least eight innings in four of his past five starts.

The 26-year-old allowed six hits and struck out six while lowering his ERA to 1.61.

Aguilar’s smash against reliever Tanner Rainey deflected off second base and rolled into center field, scoring Willians Astudillo from second. Astudillo’s run-scoring single to right scored automatic runner Jazz Chisholm Jr. from second to tie it.