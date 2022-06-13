Robbie Robinson to miss extended time with hamstring rupture

Robbie Robinson of Inter Miami plays against Charlotte FC during their game at Bank of America Stadium on May 07, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Inter Miami is going to be without one of its key players for the next several months.

On Monday the club announced that forward Robbie Robinson would miss the next four to five months.

Robinson suffered a ruptured right distal hamstring tendon during the club’s last match, a 2-1 win over the Portland Timbers at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

He will undergo surgery sometime this week.

Inter Miami selected Robinson, 23, with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

He’s appeared in 44 matches for Miami over the past three seasons, scoring five goals and adding two assists.

If Robinson ends up missing the full five months, it could keep him from returning this season.

Inter Miami’s final regular season game is on Oct. 9 against CF Montreal. Miami has a 5-6-3 record through its first 14 games and has played much better of late following an awful 0-4-1 start.

MLS Cup is currently scheduled for Nov. 5.