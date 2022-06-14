Pro wrestler Jeff Hardy facing DUI, other charges in Florida

This booking photo provided by Volusia County Division Of Corrections shows Jeff Hardy. Hardy, a Pro wrestler, is facing driving under the influence and other charges after being arrested in Florida, authorities said.He was pulled over by a state trooper early Monday, June 13, 2022, after the Florida Highway Patrol received calls about an impaired driver driving along Interstate 95 in Volusia County. The county is home to Daytona Beach.

DELAND, Fla. – Pro wrestler Jeff Hardy is facing driving under the influence and other charges after being arrested in Florida.

Authorities say Hardy was pulled over by a state trooper Monday after the Florida Highway Patrol received calls about an impaired driver on Interstate 95 in Volusia County.

Besides driving under the influence, Hardy is facing charges of driving while a license was revoked and violating restrictions placed on his driver’s license.

Jail records show he was released on a $3,500 bond.

Hardy has had a more than two-decade career in the WWE, often teaming up with his brother, Matt, for matches.

He now is on the roster of the All Elite Wrestling league.