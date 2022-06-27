Pat Riley on Nikola Jovic’s No. 5 jersey, ‘We’re going to hang it from the rafters one day’

MIAMI – The Heat introduced their top draft pick on Monday.

Nikola Jovic met with the South Florida media.

As team President Pat Riley and head Coach Erik Spoelstra held up a No. 5 Heat jersey with Jovic, Riley said, “We’re going to hang it in the rafters one day.”

That is bold praise for the 19-year-old from Serbia, who the Heat took with the No. 27 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Jovic is versatile big man who scouts say has terrific range and shooting ability.

Jovic met with Riley and Spoelstra today and got a quick introduction to Heat culture.

Jovic said, “One thing I immediately learned is that I’m going to work. That’s the first thing I’m going to do for sure and I’m going to try to do it the best I can and hope it turns out good.”

Riley added, “His overall game and package of skills shows versatility so we like that. Now, how that is going to go is dependent on Nik, can I call you Nik?”

Next up for Jovic is that he is going to prepare to play in Summer League for the Heat.