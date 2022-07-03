Marlins beat Nationals, who lose Soto to apparent injury

Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals is called out for running out of the base path in the forth inning during a baseball game against Miami Marlins at Nationals Park on July 3, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – Brian Anderson hit a go-ahead infield single in the 10th inning that sent the Miami Marlins a 7-4 victory Sunday at the Washington Nationals.

The loss may have come at an even greater cost for the Nationals after star outfielder Juan Soto left with an apparent left leg injury.

Soto flexed and pointed to the leg after making a throw in right field in the third and exited after being involved in a rundown in the fourth.

The team did not announce any specifics on Soto before the game ended.

The Marlins have won 11 of 12 games against the Nationals this season.